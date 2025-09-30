Gul Ahmed discontinues export apparel segment amid losses, regional competition

KARACHI – Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited (GATM) has discontinued its export apparel segment due to operational losses, fierce regional competition and policy changes.

The company has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about the development on Tuesday.

“The Board of Directors of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited, in its meeting held on 29-Sep-2025, has resolved to discontinue the business operations of the company’s export apparel segment. This decision has been taken following a comprehensive strategic review of the segment’s performance and future outlook,” read the notice.

“Persistent challenges include intense regional competition, a stronger exchange rate, recent government policy changes, such as the increase in advance turnover tax, rising costs of nominated fabrics, and elevated energy tariffs.

“Collectively, these factors have significantly undermined the segment’s cost structure and profitability, resulting in continued operational losses,” Gul Ahmed said.

“This step will strengthen the company’s overall financial position and enable greater focus on sustainable growth in its other business areas,” it said.