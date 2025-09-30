Top cricketers in trouble as PCB suspends NOCs for foreign leagues

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) granted to national cricketers for participation in international leagues following a defeat in Asia Cup final against India.

Reports said PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Samir Ahmed has issued a notification in this regard. It said the notifications issued to the national players for foreign leagues including Big Bash League (BBL) have been suspended.

The suspension directly affects some of Pakistan’s top cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf.

These players had received NOCs to participate in the Big Bash League, but now face uncertainty regarding their involvement in these foreign competitions.

On Sunday, all-round India eked out a five-wicket triumph in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup final with two balls to spare as they chased the 147-run target here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Pakistan finished runners-up for the fourth time in the history of the tournament and second time in the T20I iteration of the continental event.

Tournament winners rode on Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and no.4 batter Tilak Varma’s unbeaten half-century to bag the victory.