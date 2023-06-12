Search

Kuwait introduces new visa for sports, culture, and social activities: Details inside

Web Desk 11:01 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
KUWAIT CITY - A new type of visa has been introduced by Kuwait, allowing more freedom for those involved with activities related to sports or culture to visit the country.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister issued a decree introducing this latest visa, according to reports by local media. 

The newly introduced visa will be issued by the General Directorate for Residency Affairs and is specifically designed to facilitate entry into Kuwait for individuals engaged in sports, cultural, or social pursuits.

To obtain the visa, applicants must apply through a recognized sports club, social organization, cultural association, or other approved groups, following the guidelines set by the authorities.

The sporting and cultural visas will initially be valid for three months, with the option to renew them for up to one year from the date of issuance. This decision has been incorporated as a new clause within Article 4 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019.

The introduction of this new visa category is expected to have a positive impact on Kuwait's sports and tourism sectors, further bolstering the country's economy in these areas.

The population of Kuwait is approximately 4.5 million as of 2021, according to the World Bank's estimates. The country is located in the northeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. It is bordered by Saudi Arabia to the south and Iraq to the north and west. The country has a coastline along the Arabian Gulf to the east.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Kuwait received a total of 2.3 million international tourist arrivals in 2019.

