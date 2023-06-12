Kuwait introduces new visa for sports, culture, and social activities: Details inside

KUWAIT CITY - A new type of visa has been introduced by Kuwait, allowing more freedom for those involved with activities related to sports or culture to visit the country.
Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister issued a decree introducing this latest visa, according to reports by local media.
The newly introduced visa will be issued by the General Directorate for Residency Affairs and is specifically designed to facilitate entry into Kuwait for individuals engaged in sports, cultural, or social pursuits.
To obtain the visa, applicants must apply through a recognized sports club, social organization, cultural association, or other approved groups, following the guidelines set by the authorities.
The sporting and cultural visas will initially be valid for three months, with the option to renew them for up to one year from the date of issuance. This decision has been incorporated as a new clause within Article 4 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019.
The introduction of this new visa category is expected to have a positive impact on Kuwait's sports and tourism sectors, further bolstering the country's economy in these areas.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
