UAE to observe six-day holiday for Eidul Adha

ABU DHABI – The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday announced the dates of the public sector employees' Eid al-Adha holidays.

According to a circular from FAHR, the Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities will be from the 9th to the 12th Dhul Hijjah 1444.

This implies that in addition to the two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday, workers will also get a long weekend from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30.

FAHR said the circular was issued based on the Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays calendar for 2023 in public and private sectors.

https://twitter.com/FAHR_UAE/status/1667805123555344386

The "Feast of Sacrifice," also known as Eid al-Adha, is a renowned occasion that falls on the last day of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage.