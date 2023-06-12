North Waziristan: Terrorist killed, two others injured in exchange of fire with Pakistani forces

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces on Monday killed a terrorist and injured two others during an intense exchange of fire that took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it said.