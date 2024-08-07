Pakistani students secure silver and bronze medals at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad

PHILIPPINES - Pakistani students have made their mark on the global stage by securing silver and bronze medals at the first-ever International Nuclear Science Olympiad held in the Philippines.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the competition saw Pakistani students excel in nuclear science, with Sulaiman, Noman, and Subhan Kashif winning silver medals, while Ihsan Awan and Qasim Salam were awarded bronze medals.

The PAEC spokesperson highlighted that the training for these students was conducted at the PAEC's university, which played a crucial role in their success. The medalists hail from Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, showcasing the diverse talent pool across Pakistan.

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad, a new addition to the academic calendar, aims to foster global collaboration and advance knowledge in nuclear science among young scholars. This achievement underscores Pakistan's growing prominence in the field and the exceptional capabilities of its students.