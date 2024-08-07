Pakistani students secure silver and bronze medals at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad

PHILIPPINES - Pakistani students have made their mark on the global stage by securing silver and bronze medals at the first-ever International Nuclear Science Olympiad held in the Philippines.
According to a statement from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the competition saw Pakistani students excel in nuclear science, with Sulaiman, Noman, and Subhan Kashif winning silver medals, while Ihsan Awan and Qasim Salam were awarded bronze medals.
The PAEC spokesperson highlighted that the training for these students was conducted at the PAEC's university, which played a crucial role in their success. The medalists hail from Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, showcasing the diverse talent pool across Pakistan.
The International Nuclear Science Olympiad, a new addition to the academic calendar, aims to foster global collaboration and advance knowledge in nuclear science among young scholars. This achievement underscores Pakistan's growing prominence in the field and the exceptional capabilities of its students.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
