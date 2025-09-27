Is Saudi Arabia under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella? Here’s what Defence Minister says

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that Pakistan’s new defence pact with Saudi Arabia transformed a decades-old military partnership into a formal alliance, but he dodged questions about whether Riyadh now remained under Pakistan’s nuclear shield.

In interview with famous journalist Mehdi Hasan, Minister called Pakistan-Sauid agreement “formalisation” of what was once a largely “transactional” ties, while refusing to spell out sensitive details. He said such defence pacts are normally not discussed.

The historic pact commits both countries to treat an attack on either as an assault on both. Its timing has raised eyebrows, coming just weeks after Israel’s strike on Qatar, a deadly India-Pakistan clash in May, and a bloody 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

Journo pressed Asif on whether the deal amounted to a Saudi nuclear umbrella, pointing out that Pakistan is the Muslim world’s only nuclear-armed state and that Riyadh has long shown interest in such capability. Asif refused to confirm or deny nuclear guarantees but rejected claims that Pakistan might sell a bomb to KSA.

When asked about whether Saudi crown prince is interested in buying nukes from Pakistan, Asif called it sensationalised. No, I don’t believe that quote. We are very responsible people, he added.

He was equally blunt when asked if Pakistan’s growing outreach to Washington could risk alienating Beijing. “No, we are not worried. Our relationship with China is time-tested since the late 1950s,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan sources most of its weapons from China, accusing the United States of being unreliable. “Our defence cooperation with China is more robust than before,” he said. When pressed whether Pakistan’s future lies with Washington or Beijing, Asif replied without hesitation: “With China. They are reliable and they are our neighbours.”

On matter of Imran Khan, he said the incarceration of PTI founder Imran Khan is as per law. He opined disagreeing with UN, Amnesty on this issue. He also accused Khan of leaving behind “3.5 years of misrule.” He added that during Khan’s government “whole families were arrested.”

Asif openly denied Khan’s arrest was political revenge, saying authorities are working as per law.