Ayaz Amir released in Sarah Inam murder case on Islamabad court orders

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Tuesday discharged senior journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam, who was a Pakistani-Canadian.

Sarah was allegedly killed by Amir’s son Shahnawaz at his home following a dispute over a “family issue” last week.

The main culprit was arrested by the police from a farmhouse in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad and he, later, confessed to killing his wife over an alleged extra-marital affair.

On Saturday, a district and sessions court issued arrest warrants for Ayaz Amir and his wife Sameena Shah after they were nominated in the case by victim’s family. Police arrested the senior journalist on Sunday but his wife was granted pre-arrest bail

During today’s hearing, police produced Ayaz Amir in the court after completion of his one-day physical remand and sought five-day extension. The investigation team informed that court that more interrogation is needed from Amir in the case.

The lawyer of Ayaz Amir contended that his client had nothing to do with the as he was not present at the crime scene at that time. He added that Amir himself called the police to arrest his son.

After hearing the arguments, the court discharged Ayaz Amir’s name from the case.