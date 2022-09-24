Celebrities, activists demand #JusticeForSarah as another brutal killing shocks Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities and social media activists took to Twitter to call for #JusticeForSarah and express their anger in the aftermath of the brutal murder of Sarah Inam, the daughter-in-law of famous journalist Ayaz Amir.
The development comes a day after capital police detained Ayaz Amir’s son, Shahnawaz, for killing his wife Sara Inam, who was found dead at a residence in Islamabad.
The shocking incident occurred at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where Shahnawaz lived along with his family.
Meanwhile, several celebrities and activists used the hashtag #JusticeForSarah to share a tweet, uttering dismay and registering their protest online.
Prominent actor Mahira Khan took to her official handle on the microblogging platform to condemn the murder of Sarah Inam by her husband.
“How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege?” she asked, saying another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied, she further added.
How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 23, 2022
Actor Mawra Hocane said “while we haven’t still achieved #justicefornoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah. Heart broken, may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut-wrenching tragedies!
While we haven’t still achieved #justicefornoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) September 23, 2022
Heart broken, may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies!
Today, as we read the news about Shahnawaz Amir murdering his wife—spare a moment for the rightful rage of Pakistan's women, who are still convincing its men, and the state, that there really is a problem with how they are treated in the country. #justiceforSarah— Saba Gul (@sabagl) September 23, 2022
Please remain in touch with your married sister and ensure that you stand next to her, and supports her decisions wholeheartedly without being prey to our socially constructed 'Taboos'.— Deedar karim (@DeEdaRkarim5) September 23, 2022
Let's voice out against domestic violence! #JusticeForSarah pic.twitter.com/lCQbNyWvO3
These are the most horrible,cruel beasts of our society. They are ugly faces of man.They should be punished. Husbands like omer memon ,Shahbaz Amer nd friend like zahir jaffer are ugly faces of society,they have shamed our society #justiceforQuratulain #justiceforsarah #noor pic.twitter.com/yHcob7qvwk— Jabeen (@Jabeenjunejo) September 23, 2022
'ہم بہت اچھے لوگ ہیں'#AyazAmir #alizasultan pic.twitter.com/H3b67xYbSA— Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) September 23, 2022
Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police station on the complaint of the police station’s SHO while the accused, Shahnawaz Amir, will be produced in court today (Saturday).
Pakistani journalist Ayaz Amir reacts after son ... 05:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Ayaz Amir on Friday expressed deep grief after his son was arrested for allegedly ...
