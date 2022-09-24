Celebrities, activists demand #JusticeForSarah as another brutal killing shocks Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities and social media activists took to Twitter to call for #JusticeForSarah and express their anger in the aftermath of the brutal murder of Sarah Inam, the daughter-in-law of famous journalist Ayaz Amir.

The development comes a day after capital police detained Ayaz Amir’s son, Shahnawaz, for killing his wife Sara Inam, who was found dead at a residence in Islamabad.

The shocking incident occurred at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where Shahnawaz lived along with his family.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and activists used the hashtag #JusticeForSarah to share a tweet, uttering dismay and registering their protest online.

Prominent actor Mahira Khan took to her official handle on the microblogging platform to condemn the murder of Sarah Inam by her husband.

“How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege?” she asked, saying another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied, she further added.

Actor Mawra Hocane said “while we haven’t still achieved #justicefornoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah. Heart broken, may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut-wrenching tragedies!

Please remain in touch with your married sister and ensure that you stand next to her, and supports her decisions wholeheartedly without being prey to our socially constructed 'Taboos'.



Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police station on the complaint of the police station’s SHO while the accused, Shahnawaz Amir, will be produced in court today (Saturday).