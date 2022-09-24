‘Joint Venture’ provides free of cost legal assistance to Pakistanis

KARACHI – Access to justice is an essential right for citizens and remains integral for the amelioration of vulnerable communities. Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) was established by the Legal Aid Society in 2014 and later became a successful public-private partnership in 2018 with the Government of Sindh through the Law Department.

The Government of Sindh, under the Legal Empowerment of People Program in Sindh (LEPPS) supports SLACC in providing citizens across the country with high quality, free of cost legal advice by high-court registered lawyers under the supervision of former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Arif Hussain Khilji.

Call center’s services to vulnerable communities primarily, targeting those who are unaware of their legal rights across Pakistan, and particularly in Sindh. SLACC has received over 360,119 calls on its Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) system and registered 157,276 legal queries from more than 450 cities and towns across Pakistan.

Through SLACC, anyone can seek legal advice on any legal issue ranging from matters pertaining to the non-filing of First Information Report (FIR), emergency support to victims of violence, legal remedies available to a citizen when he/she is not able to avail basic public services such as water, electricity, and other matters as per law. All one must do is call on SLACC’s toll-free number 0800-70806.