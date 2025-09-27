17 Terrorists gunned down in major security operation in Balochistan’s Darishk

QUETTA – Security forces gunned down at least 17 terrorists of banned Khawarij group in a major intelligence-based operation in the Darishk area of Balochistan.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted on reports of Mullah Nazir group’s presence in the region. Personnel from Pakistan Army, Special Services Group (SSG), and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) jointly participated in the mission.

The action, carried out in extremely rugged terrain, lasted for two days. During the exchange of fire, 17 terrorists were killed and more than 10 others were injured.

After eliminating these hard core militants, security personnel were given warm welcome by local residents upon their return. Villagers expressed solidarity with forces and celebrated the elimination of the terrorists from their area.