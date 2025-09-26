Pakistan, Russia conduct joint counter-terrorism drill ‘Druzhba VIII’

KARACHI –The joint military exercise “Druzhba VIII” between the Pakistan Army and Russian forces is underway from September 15 to 27, focusing on counter-terrorism operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s Vice Chief of General Staff was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by senior Russian military officials.

The ISPR spokesperson stated that troops from both countries demonstrated high levels of professional skill during the drills. The exercise aims to enhance expertise in counter-terrorism operations, including drone warfare, urban combat, and the detection and disposal of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

ISPR added that the exercise not only sharpens modern combat capabilities but also further strengthens the historic military ties between Pakistan and Russia.