THESE Motorway Routes are completely closed due to Heavy Fog!

ISLAMABAD – Motorway M-1 has been temporarily closed from Peshawar to Swabi Interchange due to dense fog and dangerously low visibility, Motorway Police officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities stressed that closure aimed at preventing accidents and protecting the lives and property of motorists. Passengers traveling intercity travel are urged to avoid non-essential travel during foggy conditions.

Travelers are also advised to complete their journeys during daylight and reach destinations before fog sets in.

NHMP officials stressed importance of using fog lights, maintaining extra distance from the vehicle ahead, and driving at safe speeds. Before starting any journey, commuters are encouraged to call the Motorway Police helpline at 130 for real-time updates.

This move comes as Met Office warn that foggy conditions may persist, raising the risk of accidents and traffic congestion along the motorway.