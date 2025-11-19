Relief for Pakistanis as power tariffs set to be cut by 65 Paisa Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers across Pakistan are set to breathe sigh of relief as electricity prices are expected to drop by 65 paisa per unit.

Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA) made request for monthly fuel adjustment for October 2025. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to conduct a hearing on the proposal on 27 November, and the reduction will also extend to K-Electric consumers, offering nationwide relief.

According to CPPA, power distribution companies were supplied with 9.63 billion units of electricity in October, with the average cost per unit standing at Rs 8.71.

Breaking down sources of electricity, hydroelectric power accounted for 27.36%, while nuclear energy contributed 22.13%, making it the cheapest source at Rs 2.17 per unit. Other contributors included local coal (12.76%), imported coal (4.71%), local gas (9.16%), and imported LNG (19.72%).

NEPRA approved Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025, which resulted in a relief of Rs 0.4812 per kilowatt-hour for consumers in their November bills.

The upcoming reduction will follow same formula under tariff rationalization mechanism for K-Electric customers, as approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on 19 August 2025.