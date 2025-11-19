Why is Saudi Arabia willing to spend $1Trillion to Get F-35 from US?

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia is pushing to acquire up to 48 of United States’ most advanced fighter jets, F-35 Lightning II. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high-profile visit to the White House brought the long-sought deal to the forefront of international attention.

As Trump confirmed sale of modern jets to US, people are curious that why MBS want F-35 so badly. This is because Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is not any fighter jet, it’s a stealth powerhouse, engineered to evade radar, strike enemy defenses before being detected, and dominate the skies.

For Saudi Arabia, F-35 jets are more than advanced machinery, as they represent critical upgrade to its air force, ensuring the Arab nation can assert military dominance in a volatile Middle East.

With tensions in the region ever-present, from historical rivalry with Iran to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, Saudi Arabia sees the F-35 as a strategic shield and a potential game-changer in any future conflicts.

Experts said these jets would give Riyadh unmatched intelligence-gathering, strike coordination, and battlefield awareness, leveling the playing field with other regional powers.

F‑35 fighter was developed by Lockheed Martin under the Joint Strike Fighter program. First made public in 2006, it was designed to replace aging aircraft across multiple branches of the American military and allied forces. The jet comes in three main variants: the F‑35A (standard, conventional takeoff), F‑35B (short takeoff/vertical landing), and F‑35C (carrier-based).

Known for its stealth, advanced sensors, and networked warfare capabilities, the F‑35 integrates radar, electro-optical, and distributed aperture systems to give pilots unmatched battlefield awareness. It carries a range of internal and external weapons, including air-to-air missiles, bombs, and a 25mm cannon (F‑35A).

Powered by Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, it can reach speeds of 2000kmh, with a combat radius of roughly 830–1,100 km depending on the variant. In 2025, the price per jet ranges from about $82 million for the F‑35A to $109 million for the F‑35B, while lifetime costs including maintenance and upgrades could push the program’s total above $2 trillion.

Continuous upgrades, including optionally piloted versions and enhanced stealth coatings, aim to keep F‑35 ahead of emerging threats. Its combination of stealth, advanced sensors, and multirole capability makes it central element of modern air power, despite its high cost.