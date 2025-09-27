TikToker Fatima Khan alleges Rajab Butt ‘forced her into Sex with False Marriage Promise’

KARACHI – Social media star Fatima Khan sparked another controversy as she made shocking statements about Youtuber Rajab Butt .

In a recent interview, Khan said Rajab forced her into sexual relationship under false promise of marriage. The allegations, which have been ongoing for several weeks, took a dramatic turn during Khan’s recent interview on the “New Digital” podcast.

She said Rajab is addicted to alcohol, and has a long history of deceiving women. She alleged that he maintained sexual relationships with other women even before involving her and used false promises of marriage to manipulate and exploit them.

Khan recounted that she was first introduced to Butt by a friend, who pretended to be her sister, claiming she wanted to introduce her to her “brother.” In a shocking claim, Khan revealed that Butt had gifted her an expensive car and a luxury watch, which she showcased during the interview, stating its value at 3.9 million. She added that their relationship involved multiple sexual encounters and that Butt sometimes physically assaulted her after drinking alcohol.

Further, Khan accused Butt of being unable to stay a single night without a woman, constantly being out, and engaging in immoral acts without considering age or gender. She also leveled allegations of homosexuality against him and claimed she possesses videos and other evidence to substantiate her claims.

Rajab Butt strongly denied all allegations, saying in a recent podcast that media outlets and podcasters are giving attention to “unimportant and dishonest girls” and that there is no truth in the claims against him.