Pakistan Steel Mills General Manager taken into custody in iron, copper theft case

ISLAMABAD – General Manager of Pakistan Steel Mills, Syed Saadat Ali has been apprehended for allegedly masterminding massive theft of iron ore and copper from the company’s own stores.

According to Bin Qasim Police, the operation came after a tip-off that exposed Ali’s secretive plundering. During raid, authorities seized 40 kilograms of copper and the very vehicle used to transport the stolen materials—valued at millions of rupees.

Investigators revealed that Ali had been covertly moving these valuable metals and selling them at various warehouses, betraying the trust of the institution he was entrusted to manage. Shockingly, Ali was also handling the ACTC department and had control over four other crucial divisions at the mill, making his alleged betrayal even more audacious.

A case has been officially registered, the vehicle has been confiscated, and police are intensifying their search for any accomplices involved in this high-stakes crime. The nation watches as this scandal unfolds, raising serious questions about oversight at one of Pakistan’s largest industrial institutions.