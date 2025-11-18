Mishi Khan slams Talha Anjum for waving Indian flag during Nepal concert

Pakistani actress and host Mishi Khan strongly reacted to singer Talha Anjum waving the Indian flag during a concert in Nepal and justifying his actions.

In a video message on Instagram, Mishi Khan said that it seems fame has gotten to Talha Anjum’s head. She added that our people lack self-respect, which is why such actions are carried out.

Mishi Khan stated that while Pakistani artists talk about love and peace, waving the Indian flag is completely inappropriate, especially at a time when Pakistan is continuously insulted by India.

She further explained that an Indian fan handed Talha Anjum the flag, and he immediately waved it, placed it on his shoulder, and even kissed it. If an Indian artist had done the same, the consequences would have been entirely different.

According to Mishi Khan, promoting a message of peace is commendable, but one should not compromise self-respect in its name. Talha Anjum should have simply thanked the fan and set the flag aside.

On social media, many users are supporting Mishi Khan, while Talha Anjum is facing severe criticism. Fans describe his actions as “against self-respect” and “excessively flattering.”

It is worth noting that during his performance in Nepal, Talha Anjum not only waved the Indian flag but also kissed it, placed it on his shoulder, and said, “Art has no boundaries.”

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, and the singer continues to face strong backlash.