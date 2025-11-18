OGRA raises imported RLNG prices for November

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined the prices for imported RLNG for the month of November.

According to a statement issued by OGRA, the imported LNG has been slightly increased in November for Sui Southern and Sui Northern compared to October.

For Sui Northern, RLNG has been increased by 16 cents, with the November price set at $12.39 per MMBTU.

In October, the price of imported RLNG was $12.23 per MMBTU.

Similarly, for Sui Southern, imported LNG has been increased by 22 cents in November, with the price set at $11.45 per MMBTU.

According to the statement, in October, the price for Sui Southern was $11.23 per MMBTU.