Japan allows longer stays for more skilled foreign workers: Here's fresh visa regulations

TOKYO – In a move aimed at addressing the labor shortage and attracting skilled workers, Japan has revised its visa program, granting long-term residency to a broader range of foreign professionals.

The cabinet approved the amendment on Friday, marking a significant change in the country's immigration policy and visibly making it more welcoming.

Under the existing system, specified skilled worker visas were divided into two categories, with No. 1 visas allowing a maximum stay of five years and No. 2 visas permitting indefinite renewal and the option to bring family members. However, No. 2 visas were limited to the construction and shipbuilding sectors, while nurses had separate provisions for an indefinite stay.

The fresh amendments expand eligibility for No. 2 visas to workers in nine additional fields, including food production and restaurants, subject to proficiency exams. Consequently, workers in all 12 specified skilled worker visa fields can now obtain long-term residency. It is estimated that nearly half a million individuals are currently under the specified skilled worker visa and technical trainee programs combined.

The change comes as Japan's labor shortage is projected to reach unprecedented levels. The severity of the crisis can be gauged from the fact that the working-age population is expected to decline from approximately 75 million in 2020 to around 55 million by 2050, Nikkei Asia reported.

The revised visa program has been welcomed by companies that appreciate the advantages of having skilled workers in management positions.

