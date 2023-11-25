Pakistan splits Civil Aviation into two separate entities: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker regime has officially split Civil Aviation Authority into two separate entities to improve the efficiency of the aviation industry and facilitate flyers.
Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Civil Aviation would now work independently as per the notification issued by the Aviation Division.
As far as the functions are concerned, airports would be operated under the command of the Pakistan Airports Authority while licensing, airworthiness, flight standards, air transport and other allied functions would be dealt with by Civil Aviation.
The Aviation Division has directed the relevant officials to immediately provide details, including the number of employees, assets and other relevant information for taking the necessary measures.
The administrative split comes weeks after the federal government implemented the Civil Aviation Authority Act and Pakistan Airports Authority Act under which both the bodies would be headed by separate administrative heads.
The decision is a follow-up of the legislation introduced by the previous regime aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the sector and providing more comfort and services to passengers.
The move comes amid the steps taken by the caretaker government to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which is dealing a blow to the national exchequer every day.
The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that the national carrier had to cancel or delay over 300 flights in recent weeks because of the shortage of fuel.
The caretaker minister for privatisation, Fawad Hassan Fawad has time and again advocated privatisation of the carrier, and as part of the same move, Ernst & Young-led consortium has also been hired to prepare a plan to privatize the national carrier.
Meanwhile, a team from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is due in Pakistan on Sunday to conduct an audit of the carrier to pave the way for PIA to resume flight operations for the United Kingdom and other European destinations.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.