UK considering Short-Term visa scheme for hospitality workers without sponsorship

Web Desk 07:49 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
LONDON - British authorities are exploring the option to introduce a short-term visa scheme to help solve long-standing staff shortages in the hospitality sector.

Media reports say that the Home Office has begun discussions with some EU countries to agree on more youth mobility schemes to help improve the economy without raising net migration figures.

The discussions, if successful, would enable young people aged between 18 and 30 from selected countries to work in the UK for up to two years without the need for sponsorship from an employer.

Although official details are yet to emerge, these workers would also be exempt from the skill and salary threshold requirements that apply under the Skilled Worker route.

Through this pathway, employers could use the scheme to fill lower-paid roles within their business without disturbing the net immigration figures which hit a record high recently.

Brexit, as well as other factors including the pandemic, left an impact on the hospitality sector which previously relied heavily on free movement to recruit workers from the EU, but the UK's exit from the EU made it tougher for employers to fill certain vacancies such as waiters, baristas, and housekeepers.

Trade body UKHospitality estimates that vacancies are around 48% higher than pre-pandemic levels in the hospitality sector.

Experts in the industry say the visa scheme could also go beyond the EU, and recruit people from other countries as well, smithstonewalters reported.

As per current practice, employers who need to recruit hospitality workers from overseas apply to sponsor the workers under the Skilled Worker route but for this, they must hold a valid Home Office sponsor license.

Thousands of international students in the UK on a Student visa are allowed to work in some capacity around their studies but as the visa sponsorship is issued by the education provider, employers are not required to sponsor students working part-time.

The Youth Mobility Scheme visa allows young people aged 18 to 30 from selected countries to work in most jobs in the UK for up to two years without employer sponsorship but the hospitality sector is sure to benefit if the plans are executed in this regard.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

