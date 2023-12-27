Search

Immigration

Undocumented migrants to get residency of Greece: Details inside

Web Desk
02:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Undocumented migrants to get residency of Greece: Details inside

ATHENS -  In a significant move hailed as a breakthrough for migrant rights, Greece has passed a  bill enabling undocumented migrants to acquire a three-year residency and work permit.

The legislation named 'Professional Insurance Reform' secured the support of 262 lawmakers in a 300-member parliament on Tuesday, and is aimed at addressing labor shortages by allowing migrants to fill vacant jobs.

Drafted by the center-right government, the legislation marks a turning point for undocumented workers in Greece though former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, amongst others opposed the bill, contending that it would attract undocumented immigrants.

Despite the objections, the New Democracy party enforced unity among MPs, directing them to vote in favor under threat of expulsion for dissenters.

Commenting on the outcome, Greek Immigration Minister Dimitris Kairidis hailed the parliamentary endorsement as a resounding vote of confidence in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration. He emphasized Greece's approach, emphasizing both strict border control and a balanced immigration policy to facilitate legal immigration tailored to the nation's economic needs and societal priorities.

The newly passed amendment, geared towards undocumented migrants from non-EU nations, recognizes around 30,000 individuals employed irregularly for a minimum of three years. It also streamlines the entry of asylum-seekers into the Greek labor market, reducing the wait period from six to two months.

The legislation also defines eligibility criteria for the permit, encompassing those with job offers from Greek employers, individuals residing in Greece without a permit until November 30, 2023, and others with three years of continuous residency, infomigrants reported.

The application deadline for the permit is set for December 31, 2024, as Greece grapples with labor shortages following the departure of low-paid workers, including Albanians, to other European countries.

Nestled in southeastern Europe, Greece stands as a nation renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning Mediterranean landscapes. With a population surpassing 10 million, Greece is a coveted tourist destination, welcoming over 30 million visitors annually to explore its ancient ruins, idyllic islands, and azure coastlines. 

