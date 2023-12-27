Search

Pakistan-bound container ship attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

02:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A Pakistan-bound container ship was attacked with a missile by Yemen’s Houthi militia in Red Sea.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has confirmed the attack on the ship, which was going to Karachi port from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels have also claimed responsibility of the attack.

The company said its crew remained unhurt in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, adding that the staff had informed a nearby coalition naval warship about the attack.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea in a statement said the group had targeted the ship after the crew did not respond to warnings.

He also claimed responsibility for an attempt to target Eilat and other areas in Israel, which he referred to as occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, UN Central Command said it has shot down 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Since October, the Houthis have been attacking the commercial ships they say they have link with Israel or sailing to it over bombardment in Gaza. They have vowed to continue the attacks on vessels until Israel stops aggression against Gaza.

Several shipping companies have suspended operations through the Red Sea following the attacks and now using longer routes.

