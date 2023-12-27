Pakistan-bound container ship attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

KARACHI – A Pakistan-bound container ship was attacked with a missile by Yemen’s Houthi militia in Red Sea.
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has confirmed the attack on the ship, which was going to Karachi port from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels have also claimed responsibility of the attack.
The company said its crew remained unhurt in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, adding that the staff had informed a nearby coalition naval warship about the attack.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea in a statement said the group had targeted the ship after the crew did not respond to warnings.
He also claimed responsibility for an attempt to target Eilat and other areas in Israel, which he referred to as occupied Palestine.
Meanwhile, UN Central Command said it has shot down 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea.
Since October, the Houthis have been attacking the commercial ships they say they have link with Israel or sailing to it over bombardment in Gaza. They have vowed to continue the attacks on vessels until Israel stops aggression against Gaza.
Several shipping companies have suspended operations through the Red Sea following the attacks and now using longer routes.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
