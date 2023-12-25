Israel blatantly denies visa to UN staff as violence in Gaza continues

TEL AVIV - In a blatant display of defiance, the authorities in Israel have confirmed that they will not renew the visa of UN staff members currently taking part in efforts to help the residents of war-torn region.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused the UN of ‘hypocrisy’ and said they will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas' propaganda.
“We will no longer remain silent in the face of the UN’s hypocrisy!” he said.
The authorities have already refused a visa for Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and with the latest announcement, two of the UN employees would face visa refusal and would have to leave the country.
Israel has fired a broadside at the United Nations for its handling of October 7 attacks and has also taken aim at the UN Woman, the top body's agency.
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also slammed the agency and called on UN Women executive director Sima Bahous to leave the seat.
Earlier, the foreign minister announced the withdrawal of a residence visa for UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings.
The aggression by Israel comes as UN officials have criticised Israel’s targeting of residential areas, and hospitals. The top body has also denounced Israel for its curbs on aid deliveries, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the area.
As far as the stats are concerned, over 100 journalists, about 270 medical personnel and at least 134 UN staff have been killed in Israeli strikes while the death toll of Palestinians stands at over 20,000 now.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, an appeal which fell on deaf ears. The situation is so tense that the UN, and aid groups have warned that Palestinians are now facing hunger. The repeated calls by the United Nations have angered Israel which is now revoking visas instead of announcing a ceasefire.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.
On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
