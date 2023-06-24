Man stays in five-star hotel for 2 years without spending a dime

NEW DELHI - The police in India are investigating a man who is accused of staying at a five-star hotel in the country for nearly two years without paying a single penny.

The guest, identified as Ankush Dutta, checked into Delhi's Roseate House on May 30, 2019, and booked a room for one night. The man kept extending his stay and left after 603 days on January 22, 2021, without paying his bills.

The man got off the facility without paying the due amount which comes out to be around 5.8 million Indian rupees (over $70,700) as per a police complaint filed by the hotel's board. The hotel management admits that its staff helped Dutta evade his dues by falsifying accounts.

The hotel wrote in the police complaint that staff "forged, deleted, added and falsified a large number of entries" in the guest's account.

"The accounts were falsified to conceal the actual outstanding dues from the senior management to avoid detection of their willful illegal acts," the hotel added in the complaint.

The hotel alleges that 'the large-scale forgeries and falsification of accounts of Dutta' was to siphon off cash payments.

Investigations have been launched into the case which is mind-boggling in nature but no arrests have been made, Business Insider reported.

The 216-room Roseate House opened in 2016 and is classified as an upscale contemporary hotel that charges 8,500 Indian rupees per night.

There have been multiple incidents of passengers staying at hotels and fleeing the place without paying the due amount.