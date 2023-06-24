Search

Immigration

Man stays in five-star hotel for 2 years without spending a dime

Web Desk 07:14 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Man stays in five-star hotel for 2 years without spending a dime

NEW DELHI - The police in India are investigating a man who is accused of staying at a five-star hotel in the country for nearly two years without paying a single penny.

The guest, identified as Ankush Dutta, checked into Delhi's Roseate House on May 30, 2019, and booked a room for one night. The man kept extending his stay and left after 603 days on January 22, 2021, without paying his bills.

The man got off the facility without paying the due amount which comes out to be around 5.8 million Indian rupees (over $70,700) as per a police complaint filed by the hotel's board. The hotel management admits that its staff helped Dutta evade his dues by falsifying accounts.

The hotel wrote in the police complaint that staff "forged, deleted, added and falsified a large number of entries" in the guest's account.

"The accounts were falsified to conceal the actual outstanding dues from the senior management to avoid detection of their willful illegal acts," the hotel added in the complaint.

The hotel alleges that 'the large-scale forgeries and falsification of accounts of Dutta' was to siphon off cash payments.

Investigations have been launched into the case which is mind-boggling in nature but no arrests have been made, Business Insider reported.

The 216-room Roseate House opened in 2016 and is classified as an upscale contemporary hotel that charges 8,500 Indian rupees per night.

There have been multiple incidents of passengers staying at hotels and fleeing the place without paying the due amount. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

World's biggest hotel chain announces to hire over 3,000 refugees

04:18 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Can Pakistani women perform Hajj without mehram? CII clears the air

04:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Canada announces fresh EMPP streams for skilled workers: Here's how you can work in Canada without job experience

09:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Japan allows longer stays for more skilled foreign workers: Here's fresh visa regulations

11:35 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Its official! Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years and here's how much Pakistan will earn

11:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis with this passport type can visit Belarus without visa

01:07 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Punjab govt going to reopen Asia's largest opium factory in Lahore?

09:27 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: