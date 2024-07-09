Search

Immigration

UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

Web Desk
03:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have further cut short the time needed for the cancellation of work permits.

Multiple government ministries and federal authorities have come together to launch a platform that will ease the hiring of new employees for business owners and private companies, and the pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees.

Under the second phase of the said 'Work Bundle' platform, canceling a worker's work permit in the UAE now requires only 45 seconds as opposed to 3 minutes without the need for any documents.

The first phase was rolled out in Dubai in March and is now being implemented in all seven emirates. The second phase of the Work Bundle will cover about 600,000 companies and more than seven million workers, Khaleej Times reported.

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been streamlining the processes related to visa and immigration and in the same spirit, the time to process documents to obtain work permits and residency visas was slashed from 30 days to five days across the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates, home to millions of foreigners including Pakistanis, introduced the "Work bundle" to facilitate work permits and residency procedures in the private sector.

The Work Bundle simplifies multiple services including issuing a new work permit, requesting a status adjustment, issuing a visa and employment contract, Emirates ID, residency, and medical examination services, etc.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

08:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Senior PIA officer arrested in Bahrain

08:38 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Germany suspends visa services in this Pakistani city

03:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Ireland tightens visa requirements for two countries

08:44 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

'Dead and Buried': UK premier scraps Rwanda deportation plan for ...

08:27 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

After UAE, Canadian team to inspect airports in Pakistan

Immigration

09:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

New Zealand relaxes work visa rules for international student's family

08:13 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Kuwait relaxes visa rules for domestic workers in immigration overhaul

03:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Philippines set to issue directives for digital nomad visas

08:02 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

PIA launches special flights for Iraq as Muharram begins

Advertisement

Latest

03:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market - Currency Rates - 9 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.25 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.65 916.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: