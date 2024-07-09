UAE now offers work permit cancellation without any documents

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have further cut short the time needed for the cancellation of work permits.

Multiple government ministries and federal authorities have come together to launch a platform that will ease the hiring of new employees for business owners and private companies, and the pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees.

Under the second phase of the said 'Work Bundle' platform, canceling a worker's work permit in the UAE now requires only 45 seconds as opposed to 3 minutes without the need for any documents.

The first phase was rolled out in Dubai in March and is now being implemented in all seven emirates. The second phase of the Work Bundle will cover about 600,000 companies and more than seven million workers, Khaleej Times reported.

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been streamlining the processes related to visa and immigration and in the same spirit, the time to process documents to obtain work permits and residency visas was slashed from 30 days to five days across the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates, home to millions of foreigners including Pakistanis, introduced the "Work bundle" to facilitate work permits and residency procedures in the private sector.

The Work Bundle simplifies multiple services including issuing a new work permit, requesting a status adjustment, issuing a visa and employment contract, Emirates ID, residency, and medical examination services, etc.