Search

ad
Immigration

Canada extends validity of Work Permit in major immigration overhaul

Web Desk
06:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Canada extends validity of Work Permit in major immigration overhaul

TORONTO - The government of Canada has amended its policy regarding the length of Post Graduate Work Permit validity, in a major relief to those seeking to settle in the country.

The authorities have introduced significant updates to its Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP), particularly benefitting graduates of master’s degree programs for international students.

The Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on social media platform X(formerly Twitter) that from February 15th this year, graduates of master’s degree programs will now qualify for a three-year PGWP, even if their program duration was less than two years.

This policy change reflects Canada's recognition of the potential of master’s degree graduates to excel in the country's labor market and potentially transition to permanent residence. The fresh policy aims to provide these graduates with ample time to gain valuable work experience, which is often a crucial requirement for applying for permanent residency in Canada.

According to the official website of IRCC, applicants can now apply for a three-year PGWP, regardless of whether the length of their master’s degree program was less than two years, as long as they meet all other eligibility criteria, such as a minimum program duration of 8 months.

It should be kept in mind that the extension of the PGWP validity to three years applies not only to graduates of master’s degree programs but also to graduates of all other eligible programs. This policy shift emphasizes Canada's commitment to attracting and retaining skilled international talent, further enhancing its reputation as a preferred destination for higher education and career opportunities.

However, it's worth noting that the IRCC has imposed restrictions on PG work permits for public-private partnership college programs due to concerns regarding education quality and inadequate student support. Nonetheless, international students currently enrolled in these institutions will still be eligible for a PGWP if they meet other program eligibility criteria.

The changes come weeks after Canada announced its policy for the international students, reducing their intake by 35 percent.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:26 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Multan International Airport's section closed: Details inside

07:17 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Thailand explores visa-free travel arrangement with another country

06:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Canada extends validity of Work Permit in major immigration overhaul

06:36 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Citizens from these countries can perform Umrah without visa

03:56 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Canada registers record-breaking Permanent Residents in 2023 as ...

03:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Bali tour gets expensive as tourist tax comes into force

Advertisement

Latest

07:27 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: