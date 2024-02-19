Search

825 public colleges, over six million students access PITB’s Higher Education Portal

07:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
LAHORE – The Higher Education Portal (HEP) is a centralized platform that has been developed by PITB for the Higher Education Department. This platform enables public colleges in Punjab to report essential data on a daily basis.

Its aim is to streamline administrative processes for public colleges across Punjab. Currently, 825 public colleges with 686,711 students use HEP.

The Higher Education Portal offers a range of features, including the collation of basic student profiles, detailed program information, and in-depth college profiles and facilities. This all-in-one system facilitates seamless data reporting, promoting efficiency and transparency in higher education administration throughout the province.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated in this regard, “HEP signifies a significant stride towards modernizing and digitizing the higher education landscape, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions based on real-time and accurate data.” The Higher Education Portal aligns with the broader vision of the Punjab government to improve education standards, making it more accessible, transparent, and technologically advanced.

The Higher Education Portal has emerged as a transformative tool that reinforces the commitment to leveraging technology to improve education administration. The success of this initiative reflects the dedication to creating a robust and efficient educational ecosystem in Punjab.

