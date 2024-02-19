825 public colleges, over six million students access PITB’s Higher Education Portal

LAHORE – The Higher Education Portal (HEP) is a centralized platform that has been developed by PITB for the Higher Education Department. This platform enables public colleges in Punjab to report essential data on a daily basis.
Its aim is to streamline administrative processes for public colleges across Punjab. Currently, 825 public colleges with 686,711 students use HEP.
The Higher Education Portal offers a range of features, including the collation of basic student profiles, detailed program information, and in-depth college profiles and facilities. This all-in-one system facilitates seamless data reporting, promoting efficiency and transparency in higher education administration throughout the province.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated in this regard, “HEP signifies a significant stride towards modernizing and digitizing the higher education landscape, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions based on real-time and accurate data.” The Higher Education Portal aligns with the broader vision of the Punjab government to improve education standards, making it more accessible, transparent, and technologically advanced.
The Higher Education Portal has emerged as a transformative tool that reinforces the commitment to leveraging technology to improve education administration. The success of this initiative reflects the dedication to creating a robust and efficient educational ecosystem in Punjab.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
