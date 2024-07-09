Search

Flour mills association threatens countrywide shutdown from July 11 against WHT imposition

04:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
Flour mills association threatens countrywide shutdown from July 11 against WHT imposition
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Flour Mills Association has announced a complete shutdown of flour mills indefinite period, string from July 11, against imposition of withholding tax on wheat product. 

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Chaudhry Aamir Abdullah made the announcement in a press conferece in Karachi, stating that wheat washing will be halted from July 10 while all flour mills will be closed on July 11. 

He said it is the final ultimatum for the government. “If our demands are not met, flour mills across the country, including Karachi, will shut down from Thursday.”

He emphasized that for the first time in Pakistan's 70-year history, a withholding tax has been imposed on bread. He urged the government to withdraw the withholding tax, adding that if it is not reversed the flour price would go up by Rs18 kilogramme.  

He said the government was putting the burden on the flour mills after the Federal Board of Revenue failed to collect the taxes.

 If the decision is not reconsidered, flour mills across the country will halt wheat washing and grinding from Wednesday, July 10, and stop supplying to bakeries and livestock farms from Thursday, July 11, for an indefinite period.

