Pakistan Army captain martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan gunfight 

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army captain was martyred while two terrorists were killed during a fire exchange in North Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

During the fierce engagement, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists, as result of which two terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad (age: 24 years, resident of Rawalpindi District), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.