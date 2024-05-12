At least seven security personnel martyred, two injured in Waziristan terror attacks: report

WANA – At least seven security personnel were martyred and two others were injured in two separate militant attacks in northwestern region of Pakistan neighboring Afghanistan.

A report shared in Dawn said the first attack occurred in the Hassan Khel area of Tehsil Datta Khel, where an improvised explosive device targeted a bomb disposal unit, followed by gun battle between forces and militants.

This resulted in the martyrdom of five security personnel and injuries to two others.

The second incident was reported from Seeman area of Mir Ali, leading to the martyrdom of two security personnel. Militants ambushed security post amid surge in attacks.

The bodies of the martyred personnel and the injured were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

Security forces reportedly cordoned off the areas and launched search operations.

Earlier this week, a private girls' school was destroyed by unidentified militants on May 8, following the torture of the school watchman.

