Sindh government postpones all examinations due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Web Desk 08:01 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – In response to the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy, which is predicted to reach landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday, the Sindh government notified that all exams would be cancelled starting tomorrow (Wednesday). 

To prevent any loss of life and inconvenience to the general public, Karachi's Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh announced in a notice that "all examinations, educational seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from June 14, 2023, until the end of the storm." 

The warning stated that the cyclone is anticipated to strike the Karachi Division's coastal regions and bring severe storms or rain to the metropolis. 

In the previous six hours, the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has advanced farther north-northwestward, according to the most recent forecast from Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD). 

Currently, Biparjoy is located close to Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E, around 410 kilometres south of Karachi and 400 km south of Thatta.

The Met Office said that the sea conditions are fantastic around the system core, with a maximum wave height of 30 feet, and the highest sustained surface winds are 150-160 kmph with gusts to 180 kmph.

