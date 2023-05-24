Sindh announces intermediate exams schedule for Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas

KARACHI – The intermediate exams in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas will be conducted in two shifts from May 30, provincial minister for universities and boards Ismail Rahoo announced Wednesday.

Rahoo said nearly 490,000 students will appear in the HSSC Part I and Part II exams in three divisions including the provincial capital Karachi. A total of 700 examination centres have been formed whereas hundreds of teams will remain active for vigilance.

Higher Secondary School Certificate HSSC Part II exams are already underway in Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Following incidents of previous years, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centers in 2023. It exposed the inability of invigilators and board observers to stop the irregularities.

Sindh government however defended the situation, saying 3,565 students were caught cheating across the region. He also announced that over 2,600 smartphones were seized.