Federal board announces schedule for intermediate exams 2023

ISLAMABAD – Federal Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has issued the date sheet for intermediate examinations for the year 2023.

The annual exams of HSSC Part I and II will start on May 25 while the intermediate Part II will continue till mid-June.

The practical examinations for both Matric Part I and II will commence on June 15, as per the schedule.

Last month, the FBISE announced the date sheet for the annual exams of matriculation Part I and II.

The SSC Part II exams started on April 27 and will continue till the third week of May. The annual exams of Matric Part 1 will end on May 22.