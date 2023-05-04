Search

Shehzad Roy receives prestigious Education Excellence Award

Maheen Khawaja 07:15 PM | 4 May, 2023
Shehzad Roy receives prestigious Education Excellence Award
Source: Instagram

Shehzad Roy, a philanthropist and education activist, has just been awarded the Education Excellence Award by President Arif Alvi for his remarkable contributions towards educational reforms and child support.

The award ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) summit at the Aiwan-e-Sadar where the president also honoured other educationists, including Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, head of the Akhuwat Foundation.

Roy, a renowned singer and founder of Zindagi Trust, has previously received several accolades, including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his exemplary services to the nation.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the news and expressed his gratitude by saying "Through @zindagitrust and @durbeen_pk, we have changed a lot of education policies across Pakistan and created an enabling environment for other NGOs to work and uplift government schools. I would like to thank President @dr.arifalvi and #RCCI for recognizing our efforts. We are proud that the teaching profession will finally be considered a science, and proper degrees will be required for teachers' children."

His relentless efforts have resulted in the criminalization of corporal punishment, the integration of Aahung's life skills-based education (LSBE) curriculum into Sindh's school curriculum, and the implementation of a new teacher performance evaluation format for government teachers.

Furthermore, as an ambassador for family planning and population for the Ministry of National Health Services, Roy is developing an online reproductive health course that will be linked with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), ultimately impacting population growth.

Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

