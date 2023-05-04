Shehzad Roy receives prestigious Education Excellence Award

Shehzad Roy, a philanthropist and education activist, has just been awarded the Education Excellence Award by President Arif Alvi for his remarkable contributions towards educational reforms and child support.
The award ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) summit at the Aiwan-e-Sadar where the president also honoured other educationists, including Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, head of the Akhuwat Foundation.
Roy, a renowned singer and founder of Zindagi Trust, has previously received several accolades, including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his exemplary services to the nation.
Taking to Instagram, he shared the news and expressed his gratitude by saying "Through @zindagitrust and @durbeen_pk, we have changed a lot of education policies across Pakistan and created an enabling environment for other NGOs to work and uplift government schools. I would like to thank President @dr.arifalvi and #RCCI for recognizing our efforts. We are proud that the teaching profession will finally be considered a science, and proper degrees will be required for teachers' children."
His relentless efforts have resulted in the criminalization of corporal punishment, the integration of Aahung's life skills-based education (LSBE) curriculum into Sindh's school curriculum, and the implementation of a new teacher performance evaluation format for government teachers.
Furthermore, as an ambassador for family planning and population for the Ministry of National Health Services, Roy is developing an online reproductive health course that will be linked with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), ultimately impacting population growth.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
