Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati

Pakistani singer, philanthropist and brand ambassador for family planning Shehzad Roy took to his Twitter account and asked all the right questions about people's priorities.

Hitting the right tones, the 45-year-old called out people's obsession with WIFI and the internet and general. Roy, who never shies away from bluntly stating himself, kept his statement in witty tones and posed a difficult question for the people.

"Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?", tweeted Roy.

Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay? — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 3, 2022

Here are some of the replies to his tweet and needles to say, some are downright hilarious while other compel us the contemplate the unhealthy obsession with the internet.

