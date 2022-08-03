Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati
Web Desk
07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati
Source: Shehzad Roy (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani singer, philanthropist and brand ambassador for family planning Shehzad Roy took to his Twitter account and asked all the right questions about people's priorities.

Hitting the right tones, the 45-year-old called out people's obsession with WIFI and the internet and general. Roy, who never shies away from bluntly stating himself, kept his statement in witty tones and posed a difficult question for the people.

"Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?", tweeted Roy.

Here are some of the replies to his tweet and needles to say, some are downright hilarious while other compel us the contemplate the unhealthy obsession with the internet.

'Have mercy on your wife if not on the bike,' ... 08:38 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

Pakistan's Goodwill Ambassador for population and family planning, and popular singer-turned activist Shehzad Roy, on ...

More From This Category
Nida Yasir turns out to be a fan of Ali Zafar's ...
07:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Video of a young boy singing 'Kacha Badam' goes ...
06:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Nasir Khan Jan jumps onto 'Kesariya' bandwagon
05:48 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Kubra Khan leaves fans amused with new viral video
05:00 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Resham slams Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for bashing ...
04:40 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Tabish Hashmi faces backlash for trolling Minal ...
04:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati
07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr