Emma Watson goes back to university after a decade

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has set her priorities straight. The 33-year-old star who postponed her degree due to film shootings, recently announced to go back to Oxford University to complete her Master’s degree a decade after her first degree.

According to Independent, the Beauty and the Beast actress first attended Oxford between 2011 and 2012 as part of the Visiting Student Programme, and will now be enrolled in M.A. in Creative Writing course in September 2023.

Previously, the Little Women star joined Brown University in Rhode Island for B.A. in English Literature but had to postpone as she was filming the Harry Potter movie.

In a new interview with The Financial Times before she and her brother introduce their new organic, carbon-neutral gin, the actress got candid about her academics and film career.

"I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged," Watson said while talking about shooting films and studying simultaneously.

On the work front, Watson was recently seen in Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Women.