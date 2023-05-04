Search

Lifestyle

Emma Watson goes back to university after a decade

Web Desk 07:37 PM | 4 May, 2023
Emma Watson goes back to university after a decade
Source: Emma Watson (Instagram)

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has set her priorities straight. The 33-year-old star who postponed her degree due to film shootings, recently announced to go back to Oxford University to complete her Master’s degree a decade after her first degree.

According to Independent, the Beauty and the Beast actress first attended Oxford between 2011 and 2012 as part of the Visiting Student Programme, and will now be enrolled in M.A. in Creative Writing course in September 2023.

Previously, the Little Women star joined Brown University in Rhode Island for B.A. in English Literature but had to postpone as she was filming the Harry Potter movie.

In a new interview with The Financial Times before she and her brother introduce their new organic, carbon-neutral gin, the actress got candid about her academics and film career.

"I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged," Watson said while talking about shooting films and studying simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

On the work front, Watson was recently seen in Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Women.

Emma Watson is not single. She’s ‘self-partnered’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Mani reveals Aamir Liaquat wanted to play his role in Money Back Guarantee

05:32 PM | 3 May, 2023

Reema and Rambo's son lip syncing video goes viral

09:48 PM | 2 May, 2023

Osman Khalid Butt shares a 'hilarious' experience after father's passing

08:59 PM | 1 May, 2023

Komal Rizvi's dance video from her dholki goes viral

03:27 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Shaan Mukherji calls out Indian trolls after getting backlash for wishing his Muslim fans on Eid

03:02 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Ayesha Omar to take 10-year break from acting after marriage

09:33 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada increases settlement funds required for Express Entry: Read ...

10:40 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: