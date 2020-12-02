Netflix to create Korean version of Money Heist

Netflix popular Spanish show Money Heist 'La Casa de Papel' rocked the world with its storyline. The craze hasn't died down since Netflix is all set to release a Korean version which is a collaboration of BH Entertainment and Content Zium.

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist is to be directed by The Guest famed Kim Hong-sun.

The Korean drama will have 12 parts.

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people,” said Alex Pina, creator and executive producer of La Casa de Papel.

“That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

The Spanish-language original show premiered in 2017. A fifth and final part is now in production. Netflix says that more than 65 million households watched part of the fourth season in the four weeks after its release in April 2020.