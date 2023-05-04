Search

Lifestyle

Sumbul Iqbal under fire for her bold outfit

Maheen Khawaja 08:00 PM | 4 May, 2023
Sumbul Iqbal under fire for her bold outfit
Source: Instagram

Sumbul Iqbal has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for the past decade, earning recognition for her exceptional acting abilities. She began her acting career with the Pakistani mega-hit drama, Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza, and has since then appeared in various other dramas and films.

Her fashion sense and stunning appearance have also caught the attention of many. Her social media account is proof that she never fails to impress her fans with her style and grace. 

Recently, she was spotted posing at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and her vacation wardrobe is absolutely worth copying.  Her bright blue separates, paired with white sneakers, completed her look and made her stand out from the crowd.

"You know what's written in the Museum of the Future.

Here is a translation of the poem by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

"We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone. Such an incredible experience @museumofthefuture

#museumofthefuture"

But netizens were not happy with the bold outfit and called her to put on it saying that her black bandeau top could be seen peeking through the holes of her shirt. Many of her loyal fans also came to her defence correcting them that the Arabic calligraphy was a poem and not quranic verses.

Iqbal's impressive portfolio of hit dramas includes Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan, showcasing her versatility and talent as a leading actress. 

Arrest warrant for actress Sumbal Iqbal issued

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ayesha Omar teases her look in upcoming movie 'Taxali'

09:55 PM | 4 May, 2023

Hania Aamir leaves fans in awe with her new sun-kissed picture

01:15 PM | 2 May, 2023

Virat Kohli shares unseen photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

12:42 PM | 1 May, 2023

Jahnvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with pictures from new photo shoot

10:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Zhalay Sarhadi gets candid about her miscarriages and women's fertility issues

07:03 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Amna Ilyas faces backlash for wearing a bold outfit

10:44 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada increases settlement funds required for Express Entry: Read ...

10:40 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: