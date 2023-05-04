Sumbul Iqbal under fire for her bold outfit

Sumbul Iqbal has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for the past decade, earning recognition for her exceptional acting abilities. She began her acting career with the Pakistani mega-hit drama, Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza, and has since then appeared in various other dramas and films.

Her fashion sense and stunning appearance have also caught the attention of many. Her social media account is proof that she never fails to impress her fans with her style and grace.

Recently, she was spotted posing at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and her vacation wardrobe is absolutely worth copying. Her bright blue separates, paired with white sneakers, completed her look and made her stand out from the crowd.

"You know what's written in the Museum of the Future.

Here is a translation of the poem by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

"We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone. Such an incredible experience @museumofthefuture

#museumofthefuture"

But netizens were not happy with the bold outfit and called her to put on it saying that her black bandeau top could be seen peeking through the holes of her shirt. Many of her loyal fans also came to her defence correcting them that the Arabic calligraphy was a poem and not quranic verses.

Iqbal's impressive portfolio of hit dramas includes Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan, showcasing her versatility and talent as a leading actress.