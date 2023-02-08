Search

Arrest warrant for actress Sumbal Iqbal issued

Web Desk 09:23 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – A South Judicial Magistrate has issued a bailable arrest warrant for actress Sambal Iqbal, ordering to present her before the court on February 15th.

The arrest warrant carries a bail bond of Rs10,000. All necessary steps must be taken to ensure that Iqbal is arrested and brought to court on the specified date.

The case was registered against Nadeem Kiani and others under the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act after Sumbal Iqbal filed a complaint in 2020.

Kiani has already been granted bail in the case, as per his lawyer, but the actress has refused to appear in court to testify against him. According to Iqbal, Nadeem and several others have launched a campaign against her on various social media platforms. The arrest warrant issued by the court demands that she comply with the court’s orders and help the investigation progress, or otherwise face legal action.

A few years ago, there have been numerous rumours about Iqbal being involved in a relationship with a married man. Furthermore, Mantasha Kiani accused her of having a relationship with her father, Nadeem Kiani for the past decade. Adding to these allegations, it is believed that Sumbul has also taken possession of Kiani's property, reportedly allowing her and her sister to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Despite these rumours, Sumbul has denied all allegations, maintaining her innocence and refuting any claims that she has acted unethically, morally, or criminally.

Yet she has offered no proof to discredit the claims and the truth of the situation remains unclear.

The 32-year-old actress is currently on a vacation abroad and has been sharing pictures and videos of her trip to her social media.

