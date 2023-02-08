Arrest warrant for actress Sumbal Iqbal issued

KARACHI – A South Judicial Magistrate has issued a bailable arrest warrant for actress Sambal Iqbal, ordering to present her before the court on February 15th.
The arrest warrant carries a bail bond of Rs10,000. All necessary steps must be taken to ensure that Iqbal is arrested and brought to court on the specified date.
The case was registered against Nadeem Kiani and others under the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act after Sumbal Iqbal filed a complaint in 2020.
Kiani has already been granted bail in the case, as per his lawyer, but the actress has refused to appear in court to testify against him. According to Iqbal, Nadeem and several others have launched a campaign against her on various social media platforms. The arrest warrant issued by the court demands that she comply with the court’s orders and help the investigation progress, or otherwise face legal action.
A few years ago, there have been numerous rumours about Iqbal being involved in a relationship with a married man. Furthermore, Mantasha Kiani accused her of having a relationship with her father, Nadeem Kiani for the past decade. Adding to these allegations, it is believed that Sumbul has also taken possession of Kiani's property, reportedly allowing her and her sister to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Despite these rumours, Sumbul has denied all allegations, maintaining her innocence and refuting any claims that she has acted unethically, morally, or criminally.
Yet she has offered no proof to discredit the claims and the truth of the situation remains unclear.
The 32-year-old actress is currently on a vacation abroad and has been sharing pictures and videos of her trip to her social media.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
