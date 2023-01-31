Sumbul Iqbal enjoys gyrocopter ride in Dubai

Sumbul Iqbal has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for the past 10 years, earning recognition for her exceptional acting abilities.

Dubai seems to be the most sought-after vacation destination this year with its luxurious resorts, iconic architecture, and diverse cultural offerings. Many celebrities have flown to Dubai to enjoy a memorable vacation experience.

The 32-year-old also seems to hop on the bandwagon sharing her adventures through a series of pictures on Instagram. She is seen having a memorable experience riding a gyrocopter, inspiring us all to embark on our own adventures.

Iqbal's impressive portfolio of hit dramas include Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan, showcasing her versatility and talent as a leading actress.