Sumbul Iqbal celebrates birthday in style

Sumbul Iqbal is one of the most talented actors in the industry and made a name for herself in a short span of time.

While she celebrates her successes more often, Iqbal I currently busy in celebrating her 31st birthday in style and elegance. The Raju Rocket actress took to Instagram to share her pictures with a whopping 2.9 million followers.

The Tumsay Mil Kay actress has always been quite active on social media sharing glimpses of her luxurious life with friends and fans. Currently in Chicago, USA, the Mein Hari Piya star celebrated her birthday with elegance.

Iqbal opted for a low-key vibe donning a black ensemble with minimal makeup and jewelry. She captioned the post, "Happy to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Iqbal has been in the industry for the past decade and garnered many accolades for her impeccable acting skills. With a number of smash-hit drama serials including Ghayal, Aik Thi Rania, Kahan Ho Tum, Tum Ho Wajah, and Chand Si Dulhan, the gorgeous actress has become a powerhouse of talent.