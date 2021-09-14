Sumbal Iqbal slammed for wearing bold dress

Celebrities receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially female who face major backlash due to their wardrobe choices.

This time around, Sumbal Iqbal is at the receiving end of moral policing over her questionable fashion choices.

The 31-year-old star who has revamped her public image with her bold classic style statement has come under fire over the bold black and gold sari she wore in her recent social media post.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Dulhan actor posted a series of stunning portraits of herself all dressed to perfection in the gorgeous saree.

The keyboard warriors did not hesitate to criticize Sumbul for wearing such a revealing saree and slammed her fashion sense. Here are some of the comments she received for her latest posts.

Iqbal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dil e Abad, Hawa, Rait Aur Angan, Kahan Ho Tum, and many more.