Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices by up to Rs10.5 per litre

06:32 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to increase by up to Rs10.50 per litre from September 16, 2021.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting an increase by Rs1.5/litre in petrol price and Rs10.5 in high speech diesel price for second half of the running month.

The regulatory body has proposed Rs5.50 surge in the prices of light speed diesel and kerosene oil.

The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.

Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs1.50/litre 06:19 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD - The prices of petroleum products will decrease by up to Rs1.50per litre from September 1, announced the ...

