Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices by up to Rs10.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to increase by up to Rs10.50 per litre from September 16, 2021.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting an increase by Rs1.5/litre in petrol price and Rs10.5 in high speech diesel price for second half of the running month.

The regulatory body has proposed Rs5.50 surge in the prices of light speed diesel and kerosene oil.

The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.