Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs1.50/litre
Share
ISLAMABAD - The prices of petroleum products will decrease by up to Rs1.50per litre from September 1, announced the finance ministry in a notification on Friday.
The petrol and diesel prices have been decreased by Rs1.5/litre to Rs118.30 and Rs115.03 respectively.
Similarly, the price of kerosene will also decrease by Rs1.50, to cost Rs86.80/litre. Light diesel oil will cost Rs1 cheaper, and it will be available for Rs84.77/litre.
According to a notification: "Despite international price fluctuations in petroleum products and anticipated increase in future prices, the government has reduced the prices in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers."
The new prices will be implemented from September 1.
A day earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had forwarded a summary to the government, suggesting a decrease by Rs3.5/litre in petrol price and Rs5 in high speech diesel price for first fifteen days of the next month.
- South Africa’s Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of ...08:26 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan's largest city ranked among least safe in the world08:10 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 is bringing next-level foldable experiences ...07:45 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Sindh makes coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matric, inter ...07:11 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs1.50/litre06:19 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Ayesha Omar reveals the most traumatic phase of her life05:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- American blogger Cynthia Ritchie joins PTV03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Deepika Padukone all set for Hollywood comeback02:35 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021