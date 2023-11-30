Honda EV bike BENLY e price, specs in Pakistan

Top automakers around the globe are transitioning into Electric Vehicles EVs, taking major steps to end combustion engines, Honda has also been actively working on EV development, and the company recently expanded its two-wheeler lineup with its first EV bike.

Atlas Honda unveiled an EV bike in Pakistan dubbed ‘BENLY e’ as the company's first electric two-wheeler in the South Asian nation. The company did the soft launch at ceremony hosted at Atlas Honda's Sheikhupura Factory to honour 60th year of operations in the country.

Honda BENLY e is currently in a phase of test marketing, and it will be launched based on market feedback to ensure that the company delivers the best to buyers.

Honda EV bike BENLY e expected price

Atlas Honda has not announced the exact price of the electric bike as it will take the Japanese automaker some time for the test marketing stage.

The BENLY e is expected to come at a massive price, as compared to other local bikes. Its estimated price is said to be around Rs 9lac, which will restrict the volume to meager 5,000 – 6,000 vehicles on an annual basis.

In other markets, Honda’s BENLY-e scooter retails for around ¥7 lakh 37 thousand and ¥7 lakh 48 thousand which equates to Rs14 lac.

Honda EV bike BENLY e Features/Specs

At the soft launch in Sheikhupur Atlas Honda has not revealed any features for Benly e.

Sources revealed that the bike is capable of 87-kilometer range, and it will take around 2.5-3 hours to fully charge, and its top speed will be around 45km.