Big relief in petrol price expected as govt announces December fuel rates today

KARACHI – Pakistan's interim government is expected to slash petrol prices to pass on relief in global oil prices to inflation-weary Pakistanis.
Reports in local media suggest that petrol prices will move down by up to Rs20 per litre for the next two weeks. The price of Diesel, Kerosene and other POLs will follow the trend too.
The relief for Pakistanis on petrol prices comes amid a drop in global oil prices.
Meanwhile, people who are paying record prices are closely watching this anticipated change, with millions hoping for relief on fuel, especially considering the economic meltdown.
In major metrpolises like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, petrol prices influence daily expenses due to extraordinary commuting distances, and a drop in fuel prices will give some breathing room to distressed masses.
Globally, oil prices moved down below $75 a barrel in mid-November in the wake of concerns about leisurely global economic growth, especially in China. In late November 2023, WTI crude traded at $76.5 a barrel, with drop of around 7pc as compared to October 29.
Brent also remained under pressure, moving down by 5.4 percent in the past month, trading at $86.35 a barrel this week.
With the expected revision in fuel price, the expected price is said to be around Rs260 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.