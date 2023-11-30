Hania Aamir goes scuba diving at Dubai's deepest pool

Lollywood star Hania Aamir stunned everybody as she went scuba diving during her stay in Dubai.

There is apparently no stop in the adventures of Ishqiya star. Hania while returning from Britain, has a stopover in UAE where she blows off steam and relishes her time.

The actor recently went scuba diving at the world's deepest diving pool in Dubai, known for underwater city with shopping, reading, and games. She shared glimpse of her adventurous experience on her social media and fans are in love with it.

From riding a mock underwater bike to engaging in an underwater chess session, the clip shows Hania having her time in Dubai.

The social media handles of Hania are full of delightful moments, as she keeps fans hooked, and the latest clip also amassed hundreds of thousands of reactions in as fans showering the actress with compliments.

Hania Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt. Some of her famous projects are Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani.