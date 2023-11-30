Punjab winter vacations for schools latest update here

LAHORE – The provincial government in Punjab is set to announce winter vacations in schools and other educational institutions as temperature is dropping in the region with each passing day.

As mercury plunges across the country, the governments in all provinces are gearing up to announce winter holidays for schools.

Unverified reports on social media claimed early holidays due to cold weather and worsening air pollution causing smog, authorities have dismissed claims of early closure of schools.

Schools Holidays News

Several posts online suggested early winter vacations as the government taking desperate measures to tackle smog but no official statement has validated these claims.

It has been learnt that interim government in the country's most populated region Punjab decided against extending the usual winter vacation period. Therefore, schools and colleges are likely to be closed from last week of December till the end of January's first week.

In previous years, the government announced winter holidays from December 24th to January 9th, and the pattern is expected to be followed this year too.

Parents are advised not to believe in online rumors as the School Education Department (SED) will officially declare winter vacations for schools through proper notification.



