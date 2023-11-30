Search

Pakistan

Punjab winter vacations for schools latest update here

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Punjab schools winter vacations 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The provincial government in Punjab is set to announce winter vacations in schools and other educational institutions as temperature is dropping in the region with each passing day.

As mercury plunges across the country, the governments in all provinces are gearing up to announce winter holidays for schools.

Unverified reports on social media claimed early holidays due to cold weather and worsening air pollution causing smog, authorities have dismissed claims of early closure of schools.

Schools Holidays News

Several posts online suggested early winter vacations as the government taking desperate measures to tackle smog but no official statement has validated these claims.

It has been learnt that interim government in the country's most populated region Punjab decided against extending the usual winter vacation period. Therefore, schools and colleges are likely to be closed from last week of December till the end of January's first week.

In previous years, the government announced winter holidays from December 24th to January 9th, and the pattern is expected to be followed this year too.

Parents are advised not to believe in online rumors as the School Education Department (SED) will officially declare winter vacations for schools through proper notification.


 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

09:34 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

KP MDCAT 2023 Results announced; Check result here

01:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital this week

12:32 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?

11:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore's Cavalry Underpass

05:06 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Researchers from Pakistani military included in Punjab's working ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry love of her life, returns home

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: